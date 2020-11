Robert Ira Leib, age 90, passed away at Sunrise of Cuyahoga Falls where he resided for five years, on October 3, 2020. Due to the current situation with Co-vid 19, for the safety of all, the family has decided to postpone his service Saturday, November 28, 2020 and will reschedule for the summer of 2021. To Share a Memory, Send a Condolence or Light a Candle visit www.billowfuneralhomes.com Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel