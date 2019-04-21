Robert J.



Bowers



Robert J. Bowers, 79, slipped away to meet his savior March 12, 2019 after a nine year battle with Alzheimer's.



Bob was gifted with a wit and charm that touched his family and made him popular and loved by his friends and staff of Oak Pointe Nursing Facility. A professional drummer, he played with Tennessee Freeborn, Stonewall Jackson and Red Sovine opening for country music artists Willie Nelson, the Mandrell Sisters and several others in Nashville Tennessee. Bob had a heart for the Lord and found joy playing along with his brother-in-law and the Praise Team at the Newcomerstown Church of the Nazarene. His love of the outdoors led him to become a professional photographer traveling to many states to capture the beautiful scenery that drew him to historic churches, covered bridges, lakes and mountains.



Bob was preceded in death by his father,



Robert Bowers; mother, Martha Bowers Wilkins and loving grandmother, Carrie Carlisle Poling. He is survived by his sisters, Carolyn (Bob) Black and Claire (Rocky) Cameron; ex-wife, Sandi Bowers; step sons, Gary, Bill, and Myron; two nieces; four nephews; 14 great nieces and nephews, faithful friends June and Vandra and many others.



Cremation has taken place. Visitation will be 1:30 until 2:30 p.m. Sunday, April 28, 2018 at Springfield Assembly of God, 1551 Canton Rd., Akron, OH 44312. A Celebration of Life to follow at 2:30 on Sunday at the church with Pastor Don Gainer officiating. Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Apr. 21 to Apr. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary