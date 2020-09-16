Robert "Bob" J. Cookro, 74, passed away on September 13, 2020 in Akron. Bob was born on September 13, 1946 to the late Roland and Edith Cookro and was a lifelong area resident. He married Rickie Brandt in 1967 and he was a dedicated, hardworking family man to his wife and three sons. A proud member of Local 24 Teamsters, Bob had 33 years of service for Shantz Cartage. He was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church. A wonderful husband, father, and grandpa, Bob was very proud of his family. He loved the outdoors, taking any opportunity to go fishing and hunting with his sons, grandson, and friends. Bob's mischievous grin and sense of humor and his love of an ice-cold beer will be remembered by many. In addition to his parents; Bob was preceded in death by his brother, Ronald B. and son, Steven L. Cookro. He will be deeply missed by his loving wife of 53 years, Rickie; sons, Christopher J. and Adam D. (Tye); grandson, Austin D.; brother, Daniel A. (Liz) Cookro and many nieces, nephews, and other loved ones. The family will receive friends Sunday, September 20 from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Anthony Funeral Homes, Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel, 1990 S Main St. in Akron. Funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. Monday at the funeral home. Interment at Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation at www.jdrf.org
.