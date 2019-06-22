Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
|
Redmon Funeral Home Inc.
3633 Darrow Road
Stow, OH 44224
(330) 688-6631
Robert J. Emerson


1939 - 2019
Robert J. Emerson Obituary
Robert J.

Emerson Jr.

TOGETHER AGAIN

N. CANTON -- Robert J. Emerson Jr., 79, passed away peacefully at home with his daughter, Susan and close family friends by his side, June 19, 2019. Born June 28, 1939 in Akron, he was a lifelong Cuyahoga Falls resident and had been employed with Chrysler, retiring in 2000. Robert was a member of Stow Lodge #768 F & AM and the Yusef Khan Grotto. He enjoyed doing yard work and was an active supporter of The GriefCare Place.

Preceded in death by the love of his life, Lindalu; sons, Robert J. Emerson III and Troy Allen Emerson, he is survived by daughters, Susan Emerson of N. Canton, Karen Emerson; daughter-in-law, Patricia Wetmore of Windham, Maine; son-in-law, Kevin Posey of Frankfort, Ohio; sister, Vergene Natalizo; many nieces and nephews.

Susan would like to thank Dad's special angels on earth, Patricia F., Gay D. and Annette M. for all their love and support, helping her care for her father. She would also like to thank The Hospice Team, Angie, Megan and Laurie for their very special care.

Should friends desire, memorials may be made to Friends of the Pound, 1801 Mahoning Rd., Canton, OH 44705.

(REDMON, STOW 330-688-6631)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on June 22, 2019
