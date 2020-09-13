Mr. Robert "Nokie" J. Ford Sr. Robert "Nokie" Ford, Sr., age 71 of Lucedale, MS, departed for his heavenly home on Thursday, September 3, 2020. He was born November 7, 1948 in Akron, OH, Nokie was a devoted and loving husband and father. His career included work with several reputable organizations such as Goodyear, General Tire, and PPG, and he ultimately retired from the Girl Scouts of America after many years of service. Nokie enjoyed painting portraits, online shopping, and fishing. He is survived by his devoted wife, Catherine "Kitty" Ford and his four children, Angela (Eric) Glenn of Pickerington, OH, Robert (Nadijah) Ford, Jr. of Akron, OH, Dr. J. Christopher (Shanta) Ford of Parkland, FL and Dr. Knatokie Ford of Washington, DC; his six grandchildren include, Asia Glenn, Eric Glenn Jr., Autumn Glenn, Elijah Glenn, Madison Ford, and Marshon Ford-Mason; he also leaves behind several siblings, Bertha "Jean" Bell, Linda (Willie) Thomas, Butch McDay, Wayne (Marlene) McDay, Marvin McDay, Sarah McDay, Joanne McDay, Priscilla French, and Larkin James (Minnie) Ervine; Others left to mourn his loss include his aunt, Marcella Campbell and special friends, Ron Owens, Nate (Caroline) McGraw, and Ralph Hughley along with a host of nieces, nephews, family members, and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, and one sister. Funeral services will be Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at Christ is the Answer Ministries, 379 E. South St., Akron, OH 44311 with calling hours at 12 p.m. until the service begins at 1 p.m. Due to COVID-19, the service is private and restricted to the family. Please wear masks. Interment at Mt. Peace Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to P.O. Box 13224, Akron, OH 44334. (Wellington Funeral Service, 330-329-2201)







