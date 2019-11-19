|
|
GREEN -- Robert J. Glaston, 88, passed away Saturday, November 16, 2019 with his family by his side. Bob was born January 6, 1931 to John and Helen (Danielak) Glaston in Akron and had been an area resident his entire life. He was a graduate of East High School and Kent State University with a degree in Industrial Engineering. While at Kent he was a pitcher for the Varsity Baseball Team. He was inducted into the U.S. Army and was proud of his service on the ground in Korea during the Korean War with the 555 Triple Nickel. He was employed by Sieberling and Firestone Tire and Rubber Co. He was a faithful member of St. Nicholas Orthodox Church where he was a member of the RBO. He was a longtime member of the Greensburg Lions Club, VFW Post 3383 and the Kent State Varsity "K" Club. Always a sportsman, he played and coached baseball and basketball and played baseball with the Akron AA 'Orphans' Team and Silver Seniors. He was an Indians, Browns, Cavs and Ohio State fan, enjoyed fishing and rode his Harley to Sturgis and Daytona. Bob was preceded in death by his wife, Dolly and daughter, Debbie. He is survived by his sons, Ken of Akron and Rick (Theresa) Glaston of Ft. Collins CO; grandson, Jason Glaston of St. Louis MO; nephew, Rob Sample and his wife, Laura and daughter, Sarah; niece, Melissa Sample and her daughter, Madison; many cousins, friends and neighbors. The family is especially grateful to the Staff at the Akron City ICU and Summa Hospice. The family will receive friends TODAY, November 19, 2019 from 4 to 7 PM at the Anthony Funeral Home Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel, 1990 S. Main St., Akron where a Parastas will be held at 7:00 p.m. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at 11:00 AM at St. Nicholas Orthodox Church, 755 S. Cleveland Ave., Mogador, OH 44260 where the body will lie in state one hour prior to services. Interment St. Nicholas Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Nicholas Orthodox Church or the St. Nicholas Cemetery Fund.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 19, 2019