Robert J. Hager Sr., 85, a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather, passed away on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at Hospice Center of Medina County. On September 18, 1934, Robert was born in Clarksville, Pennsylvania to the late Louis A. and Theresa A. Hager (Basits). He had lived in Streetsboro for the past 57 years. He served in the U.S. Army from 1957 to 1963 and served two years in Germany as a welder modifying tanks. He worked for Ford Motor Company at the Walton Hills Stamping Plant until his retirement in 1982 after 27 years of service as a lift truck operator and supervisor. He was preceded in death by his brother, Richard "Dick". Bob is survived by his wife of 62 years, Dorothy J. (Marshall) of Streetsboro, OH; sons, Robert Hager (Laurel Goss) of Windsor, OH, Scott Hager (Vicki McDermott) of Medina, OH, and daughter, Lisa Hager of Streetsboro, OH; five grandchildren, Rachel Huber (Matt), Jason Hager, Scott R. Hager (fiancee Bethany), Jamie Berardinelli (Anthony) and Donald Goss (Lisa); ten great grandchildren, Jordy, Jase, Kinley Huber, Penelope Hager, Jackson Berardinelli, Adien, Chloe, Callie, Winter, Phoenix Goss; sister-in-law, Mary Caldwell (Alan); brother, Louis Henry Hager; nieces and nephews, Denice Chetty (Bob), John Caldwell (Katrina), Robby and Erin Chetty, Noah, Bryce and Brynn Caldwell, Stephen Hager, Theresa Damm (William deceased). He was a member of UAW 420, American Legion Post 0685 Streetsboro, Ravenna Moose 1234, Eagles Streetsboro 4300, Western Reserve Optimists, Coach of Junior Bowling League Streetsboro, Reader to children at Campus Elementary School, Senior Citizen Center, and Ward 3 Councilmen Streetsboro. Bob was an avid hunter and fisherman and a Pittsburgh Steelers Fan and Cleveland Browns fan when they were not playing the Steelers. In keeping with Bob's wishes cremation has taken place and no public services are planned. Interment with full military honors will be held at a later date at the Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery in Seville, Ohio. In iieu of flowers, memorials may be made to at ; at Heart.org; or the Hospice of the Western Reserve 4670 Richmond Rd. Cleveland, OH 44128. Thanks to Hospice of the Western Reserve, Nurse Stephanie Donell, Social Worker Jackie Kelly and the Staff at Hospice Center of Medina County for the care, help and emotional support in our time of need. Condolences can be shared with the family online at www.heritagecremationsociety.com. Heritage Cremation Society, 330-923-5450
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 17, 2019