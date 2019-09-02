|
Robert J. Hanna CUYAHOGA FALLS -- Robert Hanna, 82, passed away peacefully on, August 30, 2019. Born in Akron on March 04, 1937 to the late Jean A. Hanna, Bob was a longtime resident of Cuyahoga Falls and a 1955 graduate of St. Vincent High School. A devoted and loving husband, father, and grandfather, family was always at the center of Bob's life. In addition to his mother, Bob was preceded in death by his brothers, H. John Hanna and Baby Boy Hanna and his aunt, Janice O'Connor. He is survived by his devoted wife of 60 years, Jane; his children, Kimberly (Michael) Keener and Robert S. (Jill) Hanna; his grandsons, whom he was extremely proud of, Brett, Austin, Dylan, and Luke; his brother, Richard (Dianne) Hanna. Cremation has taken place and the family will receive friends TODAY from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Anthony Funeral Home McGowan-Reid & Santos Chapel, 247 Stow Ave. (at Third St., one block north of Portage Trail) in Cuyahoga Falls. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial contribution in Bob's memory to the , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. (McGowan-Reid & Santos Chapel, FALLS)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sept. 2, 2019