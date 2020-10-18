Dr. Robert J. Hemphill, 94, of Bath, died October 9, 2020 at his home. Robert was born on April 15, 1926, in Norton, Ohio, to Robert G. and Maude A. (Minnich) Hemphill. While attending Norton High School, as his older companions were drafted, he left early to take college prep courses in 1943 at Kent State University. Later, he entered the Navy Officers' Program (B12) for the next 11 years, serving three active duty calls with WWII and the Korean War in the medical corps as a lieutenant, while attending the University of Louisville Medical School. After interning at Akron City Hospital, Robert again elected to serve in the Navy for an additional year before returning to complete his residency at Akron City and Cleveland Clinic Hospitals. In 1955, he started his private practice in Internal Medicine which lasted over 30 years. Robert was very involved in many Summit County civic organizations. Some groups included being trustee of Summa Foundation, Alumni Director of Summa City Hospital, President of Summit County Historical Society, with memberships in The National Association of Watch and Clock Collectors, The Archaeological Society of Ohio, The Antique Automobile Club of America, various boating associations, local racquet clubs, and Blue Coats. He was a founder of the Bath Homeowners Association, Bath Historical Society, and the Bath Community Foundation. Robert was also a benefactor of many local charities. Robert was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Mary Emily; daughter, Emily Jane, and son, Robert Rae. He is survived by many loving friends. Burial has taken place in the historic Ira Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Summa Foundation or a charity of choice
