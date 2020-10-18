1/2
Robert J. Hemphill
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dr. Robert J. Hemphill, 94, of Bath, died October 9, 2020 at his home. Robert was born on April 15, 1926, in Norton, Ohio, to Robert G. and Maude A. (Minnich) Hemphill. While attending Norton High School, as his older companions were drafted, he left early to take college prep courses in 1943 at Kent State University. Later, he entered the Navy Officers' Program (B12) for the next 11 years, serving three active duty calls with WWII and the Korean War in the medical corps as a lieutenant, while attending the University of Louisville Medical School. After interning at Akron City Hospital, Robert again elected to serve in the Navy for an additional year before returning to complete his residency at Akron City and Cleveland Clinic Hospitals. In 1955, he started his private practice in Internal Medicine which lasted over 30 years. Robert was very involved in many Summit County civic organizations. Some groups included being trustee of Summa Foundation, Alumni Director of Summa City Hospital, President of Summit County Historical Society, with memberships in The National Association of Watch and Clock Collectors, The Archaeological Society of Ohio, The Antique Automobile Club of America, various boating associations, local racquet clubs, and Blue Coats. He was a founder of the Bath Homeowners Association, Bath Historical Society, and the Bath Community Foundation. Robert was also a benefactor of many local charities. Robert was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Mary Emily; daughter, Emily Jane, and son, Robert Rae. He is survived by many loving friends. Burial has taken place in the historic Ira Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Summa Foundation or a charity of choice. To share a memory, send a condolence, or light a candle, please visit the Tribute Wall at: www.billowfuneralhomes.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Billow Fairlawn Chapel
85 North Miller Road
Akron, OH 44333
(330) 867-4141
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Akron Beacon Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 18, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this time.
The Staff of Billow Funeral Homes
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved