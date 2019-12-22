|
Robert J. Horvath, 75, went home to be with the Lord on December 20, 2019. He was born in Akron, was a Garfield High School graduate and retired from Goodyear with 40 years of service. Robert was a former Vice President of Union Local #2, President of the Retirees Club, was a member of the Star Masonic Lodge # 187, the Akron FOPA and Mogadore Moose. He also coached Field youth football for 20 years, was president of the Suffield Springs golf league and was an avid fisherman. Preceded in death by his mother, Verna Jane; sister-in-law, Janice and brother-in-law, Ray Bertram, he is survived by his wife of 52 years, Susan; father, Harold; children, Kelly (Dan) Howard, Kimberly (Scott) McGee, Kristine Horvath (Maurice Lee) and Robert (Jill) Horvath; grandchildren, Morgan, Alexis, Whitney, Andrew, Lauren, Madison, Xavier, Nicholas, Colin, Noah, Nathan, Peyton, Alaina, Stephanie and Maren; great-grandson, D.J.; siblings, William Horvath and Barbara Bertram; sister-in-law, Peggy (Art) McGowan; brother-in-law, W. Daniel (Videra) Waldron III; and many other loving relatives and friends. Calling hours will be on Thursday, December 26, 2019, from 4 - 7 p.m. at the Eckard Baldwin Funeral Home and Chapel, 760 E. Market St., with a Masonic service at 6 p.m. The funeral service will be at the funeral home on Friday, December 27 at 11 a.m. with Neal Booth officiating, burial at Greenlawn Memorial Park. Please share your thoughts and condolences by visiting his Tribute Wall at www.eckardbaldwin.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 22, 2019