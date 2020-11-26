1/1
Robert J. Kocsis
Robert J. Kocsis, age 78, passed away on Nov. 22, 2020. Born on May 10, 1942 in Barberton, to the late John and Ruth (Houglan) Kocsis, he was a lifelong resident of Copley. Robert graduated from Kent State University with a bachelors degree and also served in the Army National Guard. He was a strong and loving husband, father and grandfather. He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Kathy (Croghan) Kocsis, sister Jean Hastings and sons Scott (Nikki) Kocsis, and John Kocsis (Cindy Wood), and loving granddaughters Jenna, Kacey, and Kendal Kocsis, nephew Jim (Tamara) Prentiss, grandnieces MeKenzie and Grace Prentiss. Robert was involved heavily in township functions serving on the zoning board for years and currently on the CERT team. Calling hours will be held on Friday, November 27, 2020 from 3 to 6 p.m. at Hummel Funeral Home, COPLEY. Social distancing and masks required. A private family service and burial will take place later. Memorials donations may be made to Copley Outreach Center, 1502 S. Cleveland Massillon Rd., Copley, OH 44321.




Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
27
Calling hours
03:00 - 06:00 PM
Hummel Funeral Homes and Crematories
Funeral services provided by
Hummel Funeral Homes and Crematories
3475 Copley Road
Copley, OH 44321
330-666-1138
