Robert J. Otanicar
Robert J. Otanicar, 61, of Wadsworth, passed away November 22, 2020 after a courageous fight with cancer. Bob was born April 8, 1959 in Wadsworth and was a lifelong resident. In his early years with Ice Rink Events he enjoyed traveling the world building Ice Rinks. In most recent years, he served as the Warehouse Manager for Ice Rink Events in Medina. Bob loved fishing, spending time at Lake Erie with his lake friends and cherished time with his family. He was a fantastic cook, a skilled carpenter, a true friend and mentor to many. He was both humble and unassuming and will be missed by all who knew him. Preceded in death by his mother Helen, Bob is survived by his wife of 39 years, Sue; daughter Lindsey Otanicar; son Josh (Charlotte) Otanicar; grandchildren Leah, Hunter and Ryker; father Edward "Beb" Otanicar; brothers Ed (Melissa) Otanicar, Jim (Diane) Otanicar and Dan (Kim) Otanicar. Many thanks to all Bob's friends who kept in contact with him during his illness as well as the many cards of encouragement which he truly looked forward to receiving. A special thank you to a host of relatives and friends who helped care for Bob. A celebration of Bob's life will be held at a later date.



Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 29, 2020.
