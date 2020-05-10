Mr. Pletzer was an amazing, innovative teacher. It was obvious he loved teaching us. He was also patient and kind. He was a pretty good volleyball player, too! Some of the Woodridge teachers would picnic at Mrs. Schlemmers house and have rather spirited volleyball games! I wanted him on my team, for sure. My condolences to his family and friends. It is nice to know he had so many people to love.

Cheryl 71

Student