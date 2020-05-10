CUYAHOGA FALLS - Robert J. Pletzer affectionately known as Papa Bob passed away unexpectedly at home on May 4, 2020. Bob was born in Rootstown, Ohio on June 29, 1937. He attended Rootstown High School, received a Bachelor's of Science Degree from Kent State and a Master's Degree in Science from the University of Wyoming. Bob taught at Woodridge high school for thirty years and at the University of Akron for three years. He enjoyed running, carpentry, gardening and making sausage, chili sauce and strawberry jam. Bob ushered at Weathvane and Porthouse theaters and enjoyed all kinds of music. He was actively devoted to service to Bethany United Church of Christ in Cuyahoga Falls. Bob remained a bachelor until May 16, 1990 when he married Carole Frazier Radloff. He not only became a husband but a father, grandfather and great-grandfather. Bob was kind, thoughtful, generous, a good listener and a wonderful friend. He was truly loved and will be missed terribly. Preceded in death by his parents, Peter and Barbara Pletzer, sister, Elizabeth Pletzer, brother, William Pletzer and his beloved wife, Carole Grace Pletzer. Bob is survived by his sister, Barbara (Donald) Butch of Summerville, SC; sister-in-law, Mary Ann Pletzer; nieces and nephews, David and Arden Pletzer, Susanne and Patrick Wemmer, Chrissie and Bill Greenbaft and Michael and Karen Butch; his in laws, Walter and Teresa Frazier; children, Deborah Spalding, Leiann (Nick) Malorni, Peggy Jo (Thomas) Thompson and Ronald (Michelle) Pletzer; grandchildren, Gregory (Erica) Spalding, Jenica Wilkins, Jayne (Scott) Malorni-Porter, Andrew (Dayna) Thompson, Laura (Matthew) Best, Brandon Thompson, Ryan (Christina) Thompson, Mari Jo (Shaun) Fitzpatrick, Lesley (Tom) O'Neill, Ronnie Radloff; greatgrandchildren, Rhys, Rex, Fallon Jo, Levi, Luke, Griffin, Emmy, Zachary, Gwendolyn, Rosie, Freyja, Malcom and Peyton; his loyal and steadfast neighbor, Andy Kariotis and his Bethany Church family. Due to the Covid-19 restrictions a celebration of life will be held at a later date. To send condolences or sign the guest book visit www.cliffordshoemaker.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 10, 2020.