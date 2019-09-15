Home

1936 - 2019
Robert J. Price Robert J. Price, age 83, of Hudson, OH, passed away Monday, September 9, 2019. Robert was the beloved husband of the late Marie Anne (nee Skopecek); lloving father of Catherine Price (husband, Peter Hyland) of Prairie Village, KS; dear grandfather of Theodore; dear brother of Annie Gaffey and Janet Lawrence. A Memorial Service to celebrate Robert's life will be held at 11:00 A.M. SATURDAY, OCTOBER 26, 2019 at Christ Church Episcopal, 21 Aurora St., Hudson OH. The family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Conservancy for Cuyahoga Valley National Park. (www.conservancyforcvnp.org). Arrangements by Johnson-Romito Funeral Home, Hudson, OH. www.johnsonromito.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sept. 15, 2019
