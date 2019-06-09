Robert "Bob" J. Rupik



Robert J. "Bob" Rupik, 80, passed away May 21, 2019 at his residence. Born in Sewickley, Pa. on August 24, 1938 to John and Helen (Soldressen) Rupik, he had resided in the Akron area since the mid 1970's.



He retired from GenCorp, where he worked as a Senior Programmer Analyst. He was an Air Force Veteran, serving in Korea as an Air Traffic Controller. Bob did lots of volunteer work for various organizations such as churches, schools and Veterans groups. He made rosaries for churches in Africa and he enjoyed woodworking, repairing things and watching sports.



In addition to his parents; Bob was preceded in death by his brother, Allen, as well as many aunts, uncles and cousins. He is sadly missed by his sister, Suzanne (Glenn) Schaeffer; close friend, Vicki; niece, Cheryl; other relatives and friends.



A Memorial Mass will take place at 2 p.m. Tuesday, June, 11. 2019 at St. Matthew Church, 2580 Berne St., Akron, Ohio. Friends and family are invited to visit for one hour prior to the mass between 1 and 2 p.m. Inurnment will take place at a later date at St. Peter & Paul Cemetery in Ambridge, Pa.



Published in Akron Beacon Journal on June 9, 2019