CUYAHOGA FALLS - Robert J. Scharnott (92), of Naples, Florida, passed away on December 11, 2019. He was a full-time resident of Sun City, Arizona from 1999 to 2012 prior to living in Naples. He was born in Duluth, Minnesota and attended Duluth Central High School, the Duluth Business University and the University of Minnesota-Duluth. He started his work career as a Cost Accountant for Coolerator Co., then moved his family to Hibbing, MN in 1955 to work for General Motors Corp. Euclid Division which later became TEREX Division of GM and then TEREX Corporation. In 1964 he was transferred to Ohio and moved his family to Cuyahoga Falls. He held various Financial Management positions and was the Director of Human Resources Management when he retired in 1989. With his wife Mary and cat McTavish they traveled extensively in their Motorhome through all 48 States. He was a U.S. Army Veteran of WWII. He was a member of the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary for over 25 years. He was a member of the American Legion, the Institute of Management Accountants, Sun City RV Club, Boy Scouts of America and the Willowbrook Men's Golf League. He was an outdoor Sportsman and an avid Walleye fisherman. He is survived by sons, Gregory (Janis) and Scott (Helen); daughters, Janet Hart and Lynda Blanchard (Tony); eight grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary; younger brother, Donald and older brother, Frank. Calling hours will be December 26th from 5-7 pm at Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home at 1930 Front Street in Cuyahoga Falls. Funeral Mass on December 27th at 11 am at St. Sebastian Catholic Church 476 Mull Ave. in Akron. As a WW II veteran, he will be interned with full military honors at Northlawn Memorial Gardens, Peninsula, Ohio. To view tribute video, send condolences or sign the guest book visit www.cliffordshoemaker.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 22, 2019