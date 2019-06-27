Senior Master Sergeant (SMSGT) Robert J. Walent



Senior Master Sergeant (SMSGT) Robert J. Walent, 89, of Cleveland, Tennessee, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, June 23rd, 2019. As a 40-year Veteran of the United States Armed Forces, Robert was proud to serve his country in World War II. Robert served in the Merchant Marines, U.S. Army, U.S. Air Force, and the Ohio Air National Guard 160th Air Refueling Wing and the 200th RED HORSE Squadron, and was a lifelong member of the ONGEA, and the EANGUS. Robert was highly esteemed by his military peers and leaders, his friends and family, and was recognized as a leader wherever he went. Robert was honored to be chosen to participate in the 2014 Honor Flight Program for military veterans, and was elated to fly in the open-cockpit Stearman aircraft, and at the age of 84, nimbly climbed up into the airplane.



Robert is survived by his wife, Nancy (Whitehouse) five children, Sheryl (Robert) Clark of Brecksville, Ohio, Wayne (Anne) Walent of Yreka, California, Debbie (John) Hickman of Barberton, Ohio, Donald Walent and Karen McKown of Delaware, Ohio, and six step children, Alan Barnett of Parkersburg, West Virginia, Teresa and Todd Randolph of Barberton, Ohio, Donna (Garth) Swanda of Clover, South Carolina, Denise Griffith of Clover, South Carolina, and Kimberly (David) Arsenault of Cleveland, Tennessee, 28 grandchildren, 25 great grandchildren, an 1 great-great grandchild, Oliver, and many beloved nieces and nephews.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph Paul (1959) and Emma (Grindle) Walent, his late wife, Margaret Flesher, his daughter, Janet Brogen, his granddaughter, Amy Hedges and all of his siblings, Pauline (Stan) Zindel, Albert "Jim" (Lydia) Walent, Paul Walent, Luther Walent, Arlene Whitney, William (Ethel) Walent, Betty (Frank) Catalano, and Lenora Hodge.



A Celebration of Life service in honor of Robert will be held in the Chapel at Legacy Village of Cleveland, Tennessee second floor (elevator is available) on Thursday, June 27, 2019 at 3:00 P. M. Affected by MS through his wife (Nancy), Robert asked that donations be made in his memory to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, http://main.nationalmssociety.org/goto/robertwalent or via mail at National MS Society, P.O. Box 4527 New York, New York 10163.



Published in Akron Beacon Journal on June 27, 2019