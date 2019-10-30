Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
|
Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
(330) 784-3334
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:30 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
View Map
Service
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
12:30 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
View Map
Robert J. Ward Obituary
Robert J. Ward, 66, passed away October 27, 2019 as the result of a car accident. Born in Akron, OH, to Raleigh and Antoinette (Macchiarola) Ward, he was a lifetime area resident. Robert graduated from Cuyahoga Falls High School and attended The University of Akron. He was a longtime employee of Coleman Data Solutions. Robert was very strong in his faith and enjoyed his close relationship with God. He was a prankster, especially with his coworkers who enjoyed his sense of humor. In addition to his parents; he was preceded in death by his niece, Julie Rauckhorst and nephew, Donny Hargis. He will be sadly missed by siblings, Mary Ann Rhines, Debi (Ed) Rauckhorst, Rose Hargis and Dennis Ward; nieces and nephews, Brian, Brent and Brandon Rhines, Amy (Eric) Maghes, Andrea Rauckhorst, Toni and Nick Hargis; great nieces Annamarie and Hattie; great nephew, Lucas. Family and friends are invited to visit Saturday, November 2, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Newcomer, Akron Chapel, 131 N. Canton Road, followed by a service at 12:30 p.m. Interment at Oakwood Cemetery immediately following. In lieu of flowers memorable donations may be made in Robert's name to the .
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 30, 2019
