July 22, 1928 May 30, 2020 Robert James Wyatt, 91, died on May 30, 2020, in Akron, Ohio. Born in 1928 in Cleveland, Ohio, to Lucille and Arthur V. Wyatt, Robert grew up in Bath, Ohio, attended Ohio Wesleyan College, then served as Lieutenant I in the Army Corps of Engineers during the Korean War. After completing his military service, he married Susanne Cranz, then earned his degree in Architecture from Kent State University. In 1953, he joined the Akron firm of Tuchman & Canute Architects, from which he retired as President in 1998. Subsequently, he served as Trustee for the Hillier Family Foundation until his passing. Robert was preceded in death by his son, Andrew Cranz Wyatt; wife, Susanne; and sisters, Nancy Parthe, Cynthia Olsafsky, and Judith Ertel. He is survived by his brother, David (Carol); children, David (Connie), Thomas (Lynnette), and Anne (Mike) Schulte; grandchildren, Erin Wyatt Aube (Ryan), Katie Wyatt, Ariel Wyatt, Laura Anne Desci, Andrew Wyatt, and Tommy Wyatt; great-grandchildren, Sydney Wickmann and Cooper Aube; and many cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends. Robert was an active horseman throughout his life, and he showed successfully through the 2019 season. Up until his final day, he kept busy working on his carriages in preparation for upcoming equestrian events. There will be no formal services. The family will host a gathering of family and friends to celebrate Robert's memory at his home in Bath, Ohio, on a date to be announced.







