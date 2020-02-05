Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
|
Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home & Crematory
1930 Front Street
Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221
(330) 928-2147
Robert James Persinger


1958 - 2020
Robert James Persinger Obituary
CUYAHOGA FALLS -- Robert Persinger, 61, passed away suddenly on February 2, 2020. He was born in Ashtabula to late S.W. and Libby Persinger and resided in Cuyahoga Falls for the past 27 years. Robert was a 1977 graduate of Ashtabula High School going on to attend Kent State University. He retired from ACS industries after 31 years of service. Robert loved fishing, gardening, walking and traveling with his family. He was a loving husband and father, becoming a grandfather just this past year. Robert was kindhearted, generous, a friend to all and was always willing to lend a helping hand. He is survived by his wife of 29 years, Lisa; daughters, Rachel (Stewart Schindewolf) Persinger and Julia (Joseph) Repasky; grandson, Grayson; sister, Ginnie (Dean) Darrah; brother, Steven (Debbie) Persinger and nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11 a.m. on Friday February 7, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 1761 2nd St. Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221. In lieu of other remembrances memorials may be made to One of a Kind Pet Rescue 1929 W. Market St. Akron, OH 44313. To view tribute video, send condolences or sign the guest book visit www.cliffordshoemaker.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 5, 2020
