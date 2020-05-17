STOW -- Robert James Roberts, 64, born July 1, 1955, died from Coronavirus at the Arbors of Stow, May 11, 2020. He was preceded in death by parents, John and Irene Roberts; sister, Nona Canacci; brothers, Jerry and Bill Roberts. He is survived by sisters, Ann Finn of New York, Gayle (Jim) Templeton, and Beverly (Chuck) Wanzie of Cuyahoga Falls, Mariam Solomon of South Carolina; and many nieces and nephews. It was sad no one could see him since March. No services will be held. (REDMON, STOW, 330-688-6631)