STOW -- Robert James Roberts, 64, born July 1, 1955, died from Coronavirus at the Arbors of Stow, May 11, 2020. He was preceded in death by parents, John and Irene Roberts; sister, Nona Canacci; brothers, Jerry and Bill Roberts. He is survived by sisters, Ann Finn of New York, Gayle (Jim) Templeton, and Beverly (Chuck) Wanzie of Cuyahoga Falls, Mariam Solomon of South Carolina; and many nieces and nephews. It was sad no one could see him since March. No services will be held. (REDMON, STOW, 330-688-6631)




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 17, 2020.
1 entry
May 17, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Redmon Funeral Home Inc.
