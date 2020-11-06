Robert "Jim" James Seabeck, of Norton, OH, went to be with his Lord November 5, 2020, at the age of 75 in Bethesda Care Center after a long struggle with Alzheimer's. Jim was born in Akron, OH on January 28, 1945, to Donald and Dorothy Seabeck. Preceded in death by his parents and brother Donny, he is survived by wife, Deborah Seabeck, his brother Bud, his sisters, Paula and Jo-Ann, his four children, Lori, Shelley, Becky and Tammy, and his 14 grandchildren, Alina, Michaela, Weston, Josh, Joey, Jesse, Paris, Tevin Robert, Calli, Roni, Curtis James, Luca, Michael and Mikayla. Jim was a spiritual man and member of the LDS church. He owned Robert Seabeck Contracting for 40+ years and served his community well. He truly lived life to the fullest through simple pleasures; chatting with friends and family, snacking on sweets, and spending time with his grandchildren. He will be deeply missed by his friends, family and all who knew him. If your life was touched by Jim, you are invited to a Celebration of Life at the Cox-McNulty Funeral Home, 222 Norton Ave. at 3:00 p.m. with visitation one hour prior, on Saturday, November 7, 2020, to reminisce, grieve, support each other and of course, have a snack...just like Jim would want. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Alzheimer's Association
.