Robert "Jim" James Seabeck, of Norton, OH, went to be with his Lord November 5, 2020, at the age of 75, after a long struggle with Alzheimer's. If your life was touched by Jim, you are invited to a Celebration of Life at the Cox-McNulty Funeral Home, 222 Norton Ave. from 2:00 to 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 7, 2020, to reminisce, grieve, support each other and of course, have a snack...just like Jim would want. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Alzheimer's Association