Robert John



Tyler



Robert John Tyler, age 89, a longtime resident of Twinsburg passed away Friday, June 28, 2019. Bob was born Feb. 7, 1930 in London England to the late William and Elsie (nee Quelch) Tyler.



He apprenticed with Ford Motor Co as a tool & diemaker and he joined the Air Training Corp in 1947 obtaining his glider license. He also represented his squadron in swimming and won many medals, making it to the All England Championships. At age 21, Bob enlisted in the Royal Air Force as an aircraft engine mechanic with the 56th Squadron. Bob married Catherine (nee Johns) in 1954 and immigrated to Canada and then moved to the U.S. where he was employed in 1954 by Ford Motor Co. in Walton Hills. He retired in 1996. His hobbies were building models and researching World War I and World War II aviation.



Besides his beloved wife, Catherine; Bob is survived by his loving children, David Tyler, Clive Tyler, Jennifer (Donald) Zavesky and Graeme Tyler; his dear grandchildren, Ray, Kim, Alex (Lexi) and Bradley and a great granddaughter, Tori Tyler.



A Memorial Gathering to celebrate Bob's life will be held 4 to 7 p.m. MONDAY, JULY 8, 2019 at JOHNSON-ROMITO FUNERAL HOME, 9819 Darrow Rd. (Corner of Rt. 91 & Post Rd.), Twinsburg, OH. The family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Twinsburg Garden Club, c/o Virginia Schmidt, 10081 Patton St., Twinsburg, OH 44087. www.johnsonromito.com Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 7, 2019