Schermesser Funeral Homes, Inc.
600 East Turkeyfoot Lake Road
Akron, OH 44319
(330) 899-9107
Calling hours
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Schermesser Funeral Homes, Inc.
600 East Turkeyfoot Lake Road
Akron, OH 44319
Service
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
7:00 PM
Schermesser Funeral Homes, Inc.
600 East Turkeyfoot Lake Road
Akron, OH 44319
Interment
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
East Liberty Cemetery
Robert Joseph Burcham


1967 - 2019
Robert Joseph Burcham Obituary
Robert Joseph Burcham

TOGETHER AGAIN

It is with a broken heart we announce that on July 27, 2019 our beloved son, brother, and uncle, Bobby, 51, went home to be with his Lord.

Bobby was a 1986 graduate of Ellet High School. He was a gentle soul and his love of family, fishing and the Browns brought him happiness and peace.

He is survived by his mother, Jolene (Ron) Dannemiller; sisters, Krista and Tracie (Dale); six nieces and nephews; grandma, Barb Sitosky; as well as many other family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his son, Bobby; grandpa, Joe Sitosky; and father, Robert.

Special blessings to Dr. Petrus for his compassion.

Family and friends may call from 4 p.m. until the service at 7 p.m. on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at Schermesser Funeral Home, 600 E. Turkeyfoot Lake Rd. (SR619), Akron, Ohio 44319. Interment will take place on Friday at 11 a.m. at East Liberty Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the family in c/o Schermesser Funeral Home. To leave a special message online for the family, visit our website at www.schermesserfh.com.

SCHERMESSER

(330) 899-9107 www.schermesserfh.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 31, 2019
