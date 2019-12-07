|
Robert (Bob) Joseph Repinski passed away peacefully at home on December 4. He was preceded in death by his wife Kathy, who passed away in July of this year. December 20, 2019 would have been their 50th wedding anniversary. Bob was born on July 31, 1943 to Frank and Francis Repinski. He grew up in Cleveland and graduated from John Adams High School in 1962. He enlisted in the United States Navy in 1963 and served as a Seaman for 5 years. Following his honorable discharge in 1968 Bob moved to Kent and enrolled at Kent State University. While taking classes and working at Alladin's Lounge he met a beautiful young barmaid named Kathy (Dad's exact words). Bob and Kathy were married on December 20, 1969 and welcomed daughters Kelle, Kristin and Kasie to their family. After moving numerous times they chose to settle and raise their family in Kent. Bob graduated from Kent State University in 1973 and held a variety of positions before opening his own company, Cellular Systems. Bob retired in 2001, and began working at Brookledge Golf Course as well as volunteering at Robinson Memorial Hospital. He continued both working and volunteering until he no longer could. He was also very involved in the Sons of Herman, and continued that involvement until two days before his death. Bob was preceded in death by his parents; beloved wife, Kathy; sister-in-law, Dessa Horvath; niece, Becky Horvath, and numerous friends. He is survived by his daughters and their families, Kelle, Gary, Noah, Jordan and Maisy Pack; Kristin, Brad, Gunnar, Kendall and Hudson Hensley; Kasie, John, Rebecca and Elizabeth Burroughs; nieces and nephews, Laura, Shannon, Darren, Randy, Brian, Willy and Dave Horvath and their families; friends Brian and Mary Bernstein, George and Cindy Botzman, Ken and Sue Wagner and many other people who loved him. Bob was a wonderful person and will be greatly missed. Bob's family wants to thank all of the friends and family who have supported Bob, Kathy and their girls during this incredibly difficult year. In lieu of flowers, please make expressions of sympathy to the Portage Animal Protective League, 8122 Infirmary Road, Ravenna, OH 44266. Visitation to honor Bob will be held on Thursday, December 19 from 2 to 4 p.m. at Bissler and Sons Funeral Home, 628 W. Main Street, Kent, OH, with a memorial service beginning at 4 pm.
