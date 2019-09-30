|
Robert Junior McCormick Robert Junior McCormick, age 86, of Rittman passed away peacefully just after 5:30 a.m. Friday morning September 27, 2019. He was residing at Arden Courts of Bath where he was so well cared for, along with the staff from the Hospice of the Western Reserve Medina while Alzheimer's progressed. Robert (Bob) was born in Brown, W. Va. October 20, 1932 to Robert E. and Helen McCormick and moved to the Wadsworth/Rittman area as a young man to find work. He retired from Morton Salt in Rittman after 35 years. Bob enjoyed family most of all. He never missed events of his three grandsons, growing up and that gave him much joy. Bob's strong faith and dedication was an inspiration to others. He loved a good round of golf and even loved the bad rounds of golf. Standing at his basement workbench tinkering with something (anything) was common and gave him enjoyment. Honestly...Bob enjoyed the simple things in life and will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Robert was preceded in death by his mother and father, as well as his step mother Marie McCormick and his sister, Barbara Lewis (McCormick). He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Frances McCormick (Wells); daughter, Bobbi Schickler, her husband Steve of Wadsworth their three sons, Justin, Andrew, and Nathaniel. No doubt on this day... Bob McCormick is with our Lord whom he served so well. Friends and family may call Tuesday, October 1, 2019 4-7 p.m. at Hilliard-Rospert Funeral Home, 174 North Lyman St., Wadsworth, Ohio, where services will be held Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at 11 a.m., Reverend Carl Dulin officiating. Burial will be at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers the family requests donation be made in Bob's name to Hospice of the Western Reserve.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sept. 30, 2019