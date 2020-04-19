|
Robert K. Coffman, 77, passed away Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at his home. The Blessed Virgin Mary was looking for a good florist and now has a great one. Bob was born April 2, 1943 to Kenneth and Ethel (Greenfelder) Coffman in Akron. He graduated from Archbishop Hoban High School in 1961. Bob was always faithful to his first love, Colonial Florists, as the third generation of his family to oversee the operation. He worked there most of his life, taking the reins from his father in 1973 and turning them over to his son, Jon, in 2005. He loved his family more than the shop as evidenced by his waiting until after the Easter flower season to make his final goodbye. After retiring, he traveled extensively throughout the United States with the true love of his life, his wife of 56 years, Gerry. He was a faithful member of St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, was a Life member of Knights of Columbus Council 3410 and lived a sober life with the support of AA since 1985. He was a veteran of the Army during the Vietnam War had been stationed in the White House during John F. Kennedy and Lyndon Johnson's terms. Bob is survived by his wife, Geraldine (Taylor); children, Anne (Peter) Wright, Robert (Dana) Coffman, Jr., Yvette (Jerry) Naccari, Charles Van Riper, Anthony (Emi) Coffman, Brigit (Lenny) Herbert, Jonathan (Tracy) Coffman, Edward (Amanda Zavarella) Coffman, Jenine (Christopher) Barnes, and former daughter-in-law Jennie Honeycutt-Coffman; grandchildren, Andrew and Alex Wright; Emma and Erin Coffman, Gennaro and Matthew Naccari, Anthony, Alyssa, Olivia and Vincent VanRiper, Ayaka Coffman, Kennedy, Mackenzie and Aidan Herbert, Jaret and Spencer Coffman, Hannah (Kermin Yepes), Sarah, Isaac and Corinne Coffman, Ruxin, Locklan and their sibling (due in October) Barnes; siblings, Mary (Barrett) Rodgers, Nancy Wightman Sponseller, Kenneth Coffman, David (Andrea) Coffman, Anne (Bill) Richards, Kay (Richard) Coddington, Donald (Patty) Coffman, Judy (Rick) Bender, Joe (Tracy) Coffman and Shinny Griffin; nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; step fathers, Thomas Wanzie, and Robert Metzler; infant sisters, Theresa and Mary Delora. Cremation has taken place and a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated when the current limitations of the coronavirus have abated. Since we cannot be together to celebrate him, please include Bob's favorite prayer, the Memorare, in your prayers tonight.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 19, 2020