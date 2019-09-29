|
Robert "Bob" K. Taylor Robert K. "Bob" Taylor passed away in Corpus Christi, Texas, on September 3rd, 2019 at the age of 82. Bob was preceded in death by Pat, his beloved wife of 58 years, who he missed dearly these past five years. Bob was born in Akron, Ohio, on August 29th, 1937, to George and Anna (Wells) Taylor. He was most proud of his military service in the Marine Corps, his accomplishments as a "poor boy" from South Akron, and especially his family. Bob worked over 30 years at the East Ohio Gas Company where he influenced many lives. He retired to Florida with his wife where he enjoyed playing golf and continued his hobby of "flipping houses". Bob loved his friends, enjoyed playing and watching sports and had a soft spot in his heart for his four- legged, canine friends. He is survived by his daughter, Dr. Lorree Taylor (Dr. Andrew Folley) of Texas and his son, WR Duke Taylor, J.D., of Michigan. He was blessed with seven grandchildren, Dr. Austin Folley (Angie), Caitlyn Folley, Dr. Tarrah Folley (Alex Kunen), Meghan Chappins (Davis), Amanda Taylor, Georgia Taylor and Eloise Taylor; two great-granddaughters, Elaina and Nora Folley, always brought a smile of joy to his face. He also leaves behind brother, Ed Taylor (Sally) of Utah; sister, Eva Taylor of North Canton; as well as many special nephews and nieces and many lifelong friends. His dear friend, Marla Adams, helped provide comfort in his last days. A future celebration of Bob's life is planned in Akron on November 17th, 2019. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Cleveland Clinic Akron General Challenge Golf. For more information and to send condolences, please see www.guardianfhcremation.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sept. 29, 2019