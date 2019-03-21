Home

Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home
547 Canton Road
Akron, OH 44312
(330) 733-6271
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home
547 Canton Road
Akron, OH 44312
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home
547 Canton Road
Akron, OH 44312
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home
547 Canton Road
Akron, OH 44312
View Map
Robert L. Anderson Obituary
Robert L. "Bob" Anderson

Robert L. "Bob" Anderson, age 70, passed away on March 18, 2019.

Friends and family will be received Thursday (TODAY) from 5 to 8 p.m. and Friday from 10 to 11 a.m. at Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home, 547 Canton Road (Route 91), Akron (Ellet), Ohio 44312, where funeral service will be held Friday at 11 a.m. with Father John Zapp officiating. Burial will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, where military rites will be conducted. The family suggests memorials to the Semper Fi Foundation, 9000 Crow Canyon Road, Suite S178, Danville, CA 94506 or at semperfifoundation.org. (Hopkins Lawver, AKRON, 330-733-6271) www.hopkinslawver.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 21, 2019
