Robert L. Armstrong Sr.
1923 - 2020
Robert L. Armstrong, Sr. (also known as Pete) was born on February 25, 1923, from the union of Priscilla (Martin) Armstrong and Robert Armstrong, Sr. He was called to be with the Lord on November 28, 2020. He was a lifetime resident of Akron, Ohio. Robert was preceded in death by many relatives including Virginia Armstrong; loving sisters, Etta Mae McGrady and Viola Smith; daughter, Minister Kathy Herring. He is survived by his children: Denise (Steven), Shirley, Robert (Erica), and Brenda (Ellis); grandchildren, great-grand children, nieces, nephews, and friends from numerous generations. Although his journey on this side of life is complete, the sun shines brighter on the other side of eternity where his soul has found everlasting rest. Due to current circumstances, a private service will be held at STEWART & CALHOUN FUNERAL HOME, 529 W. Thornton St., Akron, OH 44307.




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Stewart & Calhoun Funeral Home
529 West Thornton Street
Akron, OH 44307
(330) 535-1543
December 5, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Stewart & Calhoun Funeral Home
