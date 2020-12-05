Robert L. Armstrong, Sr. (also known as Pete) was born on February 25, 1923, from the union of Priscilla (Martin) Armstrong and Robert Armstrong, Sr. He was called to be with the Lord on November 28, 2020. He was a lifetime resident of Akron, Ohio. Robert was preceded in death by many relatives including Virginia Armstrong; loving sisters, Etta Mae McGrady and Viola Smith; daughter, Minister Kathy Herring. He is survived by his children: Denise (Steven), Shirley, Robert (Erica), and Brenda (Ellis); grandchildren, great-grand children, nieces, nephews, and friends from numerous generations. Although his journey on this side of life is complete, the sun shines brighter on the other side of eternity where his soul has found everlasting rest. Due to current circumstances, a private service will be held at STEWART & CALHOUN FUNERAL HOME, 529 W. Thornton St., Akron, OH 44307.