Robert L. Baker
Robert "Bob" L. Baker, 69, passed away on August 11, 2020. Bob was a graduate of Norton High School, Class of 1969 and attended Kent State University. He worked for Forest City Enterprises and retired from the Akron Public Schools. Bob defined family broadly and his family was most important to him. He was a loving husband, thoughtful son, "the best" big brother, a never-miss-a-pitch father, generous father-in-law, and an extremely proud Papa. Tyler was his fishing buddy, Blake had him laughing, Connor kept him on his toes, and Jackson's snuggles made him smile. Bob was always on the move and planning his next adventure. His outgoing personality and genuine smile allowed him to make many life-long friends. Bob will be missed by his Friday Night group, his fellow Norton Panthers, his golf partners, his baseball buddies, and his many relatives and friends. Bob loved the game of baseball. Third base was his home for over forty years and he followed the Cleveland Indians until the day he died. Golf became his passion in his retirement and there was definitely a love/hate relationship between Bob and his golf game. He was preceded in death by his father, Leslie Baker. Bob is survived by his wife, Cheryl; children, Katie (Lucas) Bowen, and Kevin (Hali) Baker; grandchildren, Tyler, Blake, Connor and Jackson Bowen; mother, Helen Baker; sisters, Marilyn (Ken) Herold and Judy (John) Jusi and brother, Les (Darlene) Baker. Friends may call at the Bacher Funeral Home, 3250 Greenwich Road, Norton, on Monday, August 17 from 11 to 1 and 4 to 7. Private graveside services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Norton High School PPABC scholarship fund in Bob's memory. Funeral Home map, directions and Bob's Tribute page can be found on the funeral home website. Bacher-Norton (330) 825-3633




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
17
Calling hours
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Bacher Funeral Home
AUG
17
Calling hours
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Bacher Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Bacher Funeral Home
3250 Greenwich Road
Norton, OH 44203
(330) 825-3633
August 16, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Bacher Funeral Home
