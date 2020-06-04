Robert L. Brown
"Batoe" Robert L. Brown "Batoe", 68, passed away on May 31, 2020. He was born on September 6, 1951 to the late Helen and Cornelius Brown. Batoe worked for City Machine and Tool. He loved fishing, boating and spending time with his granddaughter. He enjoyed life to the fullest. Batoe was preceded in death by his wife, Melody Brown; parents, Helen and Cornelius Brown; brothers, Wayne, Jimbo, and Pete; sister, Dorothy; and brother-in-law, Billy Smith. He leaves to forever cherish his memory, daughter, Jasmine who he called Princess; granddaughter, A'Nyla; sisters, Jackie Brown, JoAnn Smith and Denise Sykes; brother, David (Anita) Brown; aunt, Beck; sister-in-law, Rita Marsh; and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins. Homegoing service will be held on Friday, June 5, 2020 at 3:30 P.M. at Rhoden Memorial Home, 1101 Palmetto Ave., Akron, Ohio 44306, where family will receive friends from 3:00 P.M. until time of service, Minister Mary Clay Eulogizing. Condolences for the family may be sent to 1659 Eagles Lane Akron, Ohio 44306.




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
1 entry
June 4, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Rhoden Memorial Home
