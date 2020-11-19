1/1
Robert L. Carlisle
1940 - 2020
September 12, 1940 November 17, 2020 Robert Carlisle was quietly called to the hand of God Nov. 17, 2020. An incredible husband, father, and grandfather (affectionately known as Bobby C., Daddy Bob and Papa) his unselfish, giving heart will be missed by many. A lover of all things outdoors, he was fond of fishing, hunting, walking Metro Parks, gardening, tending to flower beds, or just reading on the patio. Another favorite hobby of his was playing cards. He never passed up a chance to quote the book of Hoyle. He spent over 40 years meeting every month, with fellow teachers, to play cards. He also enjoyed the Green and Springfield euchre groups. A graduate of St. Mary's in 1958, Robert was a member of the Lone Star fraternity, received a Bachelor's degree from The University of Akron, and a Master's degree in Education from Kent State University. With a love for numbers, his career as a math teacher began in 1962 with the Akron Public Schools. After retiring from APS, he continued teaching and tutoring for a total of 48 years in education, working with students at University of Akron and St. Vincent -St. Mary High School. His giving nature was witnessed in his daily experiences with his family as well as his volunteer work with his church family. As a member of Queen of Heaven Catholic Church, through the Labre Ministry, he prepared and delivered food to the homeless every week. Preceded in death by his parents, Emma and Donald Carlisle, brothers Jimmy and Tommy, he is survived by his wife of 58 years, Loretta; children Paula (Anthony) Padula, Diane (Brad) Fluty, David, John (Cyndi), Carrie (Jeff) Racz, Elizabeth (Josh) Spector, and grandchildren: Gabriella, Sarah, Angelo, Milo, Felix, Connor, Asher, Nora, Celia, Pete, Jane, Jonathan, and Josephine; survived also by siblings Donna Peel, Cathy (Mike) Segneri, MaryAnn (Charles) Parrish; and a large extended family of cousins, nieces, nephews, in-laws and his close cousin, Billy. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday, November 21, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Queen of Heaven Catholic Church, 1800 Steese Rd., Uniontown OH 44685, where the family will receive friends one hour prior to the Mass. Masks and social distancing are required. Private interment to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to "Queen of Heaven-LABRE", c/o Queen of Heaven Church.




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
21
Visitation
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Queen of Heaven Catholic Church
NOV
21
Mass of Christian Burial
01:00 PM
Queen of Heaven Catholic Church
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Akron Beacon Journal

3 entries
November 18, 2020
Mr. Carlisle was a good man and a good teacher. I have many good memories of him at GHS. I remember looking forward to seeing him every day at school. God Bless
Josh Benson
Student
November 18, 2020
Paula, I am so very sorry to hear about the loss of your Dad, Grandpa, husband, etc. Sending strength and prayers to all of you.
Barb Kane
Friend
November 18, 2020
Mr. Carlisle was my eight grade basketball coach and teacher at Perkins Junior High. On any number of occasions, I have thought back to things I learned from him. He was tough and caring. I was fortunate to have been exposed early in life to good man like Mr. Carlisle.
Larry Weigle
Student
