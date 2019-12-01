Home

Robert L. Clouser


1924 - 2019
Robert L. Clouser Obituary
Robert Clouser, 95, passed away November 23, 2019. He was born April 17, 1924 in Kenmore, Ohio to the late Leo and Mabel Clouser. He proudly served in the U.S. Army Air Corps during WWII. Robert retired from Pearl Coffee and Grocery and assisted his father at Clouser's Restaurant for many years. Robert is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Esther Clouser (nee Patterson). Per Robert's wishes, cremation has taken place and a memorial service will be held at a later date. To leave a special message online for the family, visit our website at www.schermesserfh.com. SCHERMESSER (330) 899-9107 www.schermesserfh.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 1, 2019
