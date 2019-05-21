|
|
Robert L. Davis
Robert L. Davis, age 80, passed away May 19, 2019. Bob was a proud Army Veteran.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Lea Anne; devoted husband of 26 years to Carole; loving father to Tracy (Bryan) Nicodemus and Aimee (Steve) Laughorn; stepsons, F.J. Kearns and Timothy (Sandy) Kearns; grandchildren, Jessica, Tyler, Tanner, Aidan, Logan, Emmalynn, Kelsey, Aurelia, and Bridget; sister, Marilyn (Charlie) Byron; and many nieces, nephews, and friends; and his good and faithful household pet Goober.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Bob's name to the USO at uso.org or to the Salvation Army.
Family will receive friends on Wednesday, May 22nd, from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Rose Hill Funeral Home, 3653 W. Market St., Akron, Ohio. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.rosehillcom.com. Private family Memorial Service at time of inurnment at Rose Hill Burial Park.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 21, 2019