Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rose Hill Burial Park
3653 W Market St
Akron, OH 44333
(330) 665-1700
For more information about
Robert Davis
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Davis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert L. Davis

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Robert L. Davis Obituary
Robert L. Davis

Robert L. Davis, age 80, passed away May 19, 2019. Bob was a proud Army Veteran.

He was preceded in death by his daughter, Lea Anne; devoted husband of 26 years to Carole; loving father to Tracy (Bryan) Nicodemus and Aimee (Steve) Laughorn; stepsons, F.J. Kearns and Timothy (Sandy) Kearns; grandchildren, Jessica, Tyler, Tanner, Aidan, Logan, Emmalynn, Kelsey, Aurelia, and Bridget; sister, Marilyn (Charlie) Byron; and many nieces, nephews, and friends; and his good and faithful household pet Goober.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Bob's name to the USO at uso.org or to the Salvation Army.

Family will receive friends on Wednesday, May 22nd, from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Rose Hill Funeral Home, 3653 W. Market St., Akron, Ohio. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.rosehillcom.com. Private family Memorial Service at time of inurnment at Rose Hill Burial Park.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now