Redmon Funeral Home Inc.
3633 Darrow Road
Stow, OH 44224
(330) 688-6631
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
11:00 AM
Maranatha Bible Church
1424 Killian Rd.
Akron, OH
Robert L. Dillon


1937 - 2020
Robert L. Dillon Obituary
Robert (Bob) Dillon of Uniontown, OH died peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on February 6, 2020. He was born on August 19, 1937 in Boomer, WV. He was preceded in death by his parents, Louis and Elizabeth Dillon; son, Scott Dillon, and sister, Julia Dulabahn. He is survived by wife and soul mate of 58 years, Judith Knotts Dillon; daughter, Michele Moncrief (Paul); daughter-in-law, Deborah Dillon; grandchildren, Joshua Dillon (Ashley), Nicholas Dillon (Chelsea), Bridget Miller (Tyler), Adrienne Moncrief, Alexis Moncrief, Faith Dillon, Zachary Wooten; great grandchildren, Gabe, Brody, and Sophia; sister, Carolyn Huffman. He was employed as a diesel mechanic by P.I.E. Trucking (28 years) and a supervisor for Springfield Local School Transportation Department (18 years). He served honorably 6 years in the Ohio Army National Guard. He loved fiercely and lived his life intentionally for Jesus and his family. He could fix anything with a piece of chewing gum, rubber band or paperclip! He was the best storyteller, a talented musician and craftsman, and found his passion for singing in his later years. There are no calling hours. Join us for a memorial service to celebrate Robert's home going to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday, February 15, 2020, 11 A.M. at Maranatha Bible Church, 1424 Killian Rd., Akron 44312, with Pastor Jason Cox officiating. Lunch at the church will precede a burial at Hillside Memorial Park with military honors provided by United States Army. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Haven of Rest. https://donate.havenofrest.org/for/horm/amount/100 (REDMON, STOW, 330-688-6631)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 12, 2020
