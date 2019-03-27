Robert L. Gent



WADSWORTH -- Robert L. Gent passed away unexpectedly on March 23, 2019. He will be missed more than they can say by his loving wife, family, and many cherished friends. Born on August 21, 1947 in Akron, Ohio, he was raised in Phoenix, Arizona and spent the past nearly 15 years in Sierra Vista, Arizona. He moved to Wadsworth, Ohio, in 2018. He was a member of the Army from 1966 until 1969 and the Air Force from 1974 until 1993. Bob earned undergraduate degrees in mathematics and astronomy, and a master's in international relations. Bob lived for astronomy and worked tirelessly to protect, and share with others, the beauty of night sky. He held leadership positions in international, national, and local astronomical organizations. But he treasured most the time he spent with his nieces and nephews in Phoenix, Tucson, and Doylestown, Ohio.



Preceded in death by his father, Robert L. Gent, he is survived by his wife of 48 years, Terrie; mother, Rose Marie Gent of Canal Fulton, Ohio; brothers in-law, Dale (Karen) Rhodes of Doylestown, Mark (Barbara) Rhodes of Massillon; stepbrother-in-law, Mike Telin (Dan Hathaway) of Cleveland; and his best friend who he loved like a brother, Gary (Enedina) Switzer of Tucson, and numerous nieces, nephews, other family, and wonderful friends, especially his many zealous fellow astronomers. There will be a funeral service Saturday, March 30, at 12 p.m. at the Doylestown Church of the Nazarene, 15197 Portage St., Doylestown, OH, 44230. Interment will follow the service at the Chestnut Hill Cemetery, Doylestown, with full military honors provided by the 555th Honor Detachment. Calling hours begin at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the International Dark Sky Association, Tucson, Arizona. An online obituary and guest registry are available at www.zakmonbarrenfh.com. (Zak-Thacker & Monbarren, 330-658-2211) Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary