Home

POWERED BY

Services
Zak-Thacker & Monbarren Funeral Home - Doylestown
132 N. Portage St.
Doylestown, OH 44230
330-658-2211
Calling hours
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Doylestown Church of the Nazarene
15197 Portage St.
Doylestown, OH
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
12:00 PM
Doylestown Church of the Nazarene
15197 Portage St.
Doylestown, OH
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Chestnut Hill Cemetery
Doylestown, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Gent
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert L. Gent


1947 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Robert L. Gent

WADSWORTH -- Robert L. Gent passed away unexpectedly on March 23, 2019. He will be missed more than they can say by his loving wife, family, and many cherished friends. Born on August 21, 1947 in Akron, Ohio, he was raised in Phoenix, Arizona and spent the past nearly 15 years in Sierra Vista, Arizona. He moved to Wadsworth, Ohio, in 2018. He was a member of the Army from 1966 until 1969 and the Air Force from 1974 until 1993. Bob earned undergraduate degrees in mathematics and astronomy, and a master's in international relations. Bob lived for astronomy and worked tirelessly to protect, and share with others, the beauty of night sky. He held leadership positions in international, national, and local astronomical organizations. But he treasured most the time he spent with his nieces and nephews in Phoenix, Tucson, and Doylestown, Ohio.

Preceded in death by his father, Robert L. Gent, he is survived by his wife of 48 years, Terrie; mother, Rose Marie Gent of Canal Fulton, Ohio; brothers in-law, Dale (Karen) Rhodes of Doylestown, Mark (Barbara) Rhodes of Massillon; stepbrother-in-law, Mike Telin (Dan Hathaway) of Cleveland; and his best friend who he loved like a brother, Gary (Enedina) Switzer of Tucson, and numerous nieces, nephews, other family, and wonderful friends, especially his many zealous fellow astronomers. There will be a funeral service Saturday, March 30, at 12 p.m. at the Doylestown Church of the Nazarene, 15197 Portage St., Doylestown, OH, 44230. Interment will follow the service at the Chestnut Hill Cemetery, Doylestown, with full military honors provided by the 555th Honor Detachment. Calling hours begin at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the International Dark Sky Association, Tucson, Arizona. An online obituary and guest registry are available at www.zakmonbarrenfh.com. (Zak-Thacker & Monbarren, 330-658-2211)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now