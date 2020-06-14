Robert L. Giebenrath, 94, of Northampton Twp., passed away peacefully on June 4, 2020. Robert was born in Akron, Ohio to the late Louis and Kathleen Giebenrath. After graduating from Buchtel High School in 1944, Robert was drafted into the United States Army. He served in Italy during World War II. Following his honorable discharge from the military, Robert enrolled at the University of Akron. He obtained a Bachelor of Arts and Master of Arts from the University of Akron before enrolling at Case University for post graduate work. In November, 1953 Robert married Marilyn (Maxwell) Giebenrath, also a 1944 graduate of Buchtel High School. After residing in Akron his entire life, he and Marilyn moved to Northampton Twp. in 1963. Marilyn passed away in 2015. Robert was employed by the Akron Public Schools, as a school psychologist, for 37 years. He also worked part time for the University of Akron, in the Counseling and Testing Bureau, for 37 years. An active member of the Northampton Rotary Club, Robert became a Paul Harris Fellow in 1990. He thoroughly enjoyed spending time at Papa Joe's with club members and other friends. Dropping off cookies at the Woodridge board of education office on Wednesdays was a favorite pastime of his during his retirement years. Post retirement, he also enjoyed dropping off candy for employees of Papa Joe's, while sipping a Vodka Martini and a black coffee. In addition to his wife and parents; Robert's sister, Marjorie (Giebenrath) Slocum; brother-in-law, Robert Slocum, and nephew, Ray McDaniel preceded him in death. He is survived by his daughter, Kathleen (Robert) Jurca of Mantua, Ohio; loving nieces and nephews, Tom Slocum, Lynn Konarski, Richard (Kathy) Slocum, Nancy (Tim) Callahan, and Pam (Jack) Droder also survive him. The family would like to thank the employees of Anna Maria of Aurora for their warm and compassionate care of Robert during the last four years. If you are so inclined, the family requests, in lieu of charitable donations, you enjoy an adult beverage of your choice in honor of Robert. Cremation has taken place. Robert's ashes will be placed at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church's Memorial Garden, next to his wife's ashes. To share a Memory, Send a Condolence or Light a Candle, visit the Tribute Wall at www.billowfuneralhomes.com (Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jun. 14, 2020.