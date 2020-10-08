Robert L. Howell, 96, passed away at home of natural causes on October 6, 2020 surrounded by Florence, his loving wife and caregiver for the past 33 years. Bob was born in Akron, Ohio on December 16, 1923 and was a lifetime resident. He a U.S. Navy veteran. Bob was employed by the Akron Beacon Journal for 38 years. He is survived by his wife, Florence; daughters, Karen (Mike) Wright of Stow, Karla (Dave) Welling of Akron, and Karol Haddad of Akron; grandchildren include, David and Taylor Welling, Michael and Mia Wright, Kristin and Charles Dowd, Christopher and Emily Wright; and great-grandchildren, Ava and Max Wright and Addilyn Dowd. A funeral service will be held at St. George Antiochian Orthodox Church, 3204 Ridgewood Rd., Fairlawn, OH 44333, 11 A,M, Friday, October 9th, with visiting hours 10 to 11 A.M. Burial immediately following at Rose Hill Burial Park, 3535 S. Smith Rd., Fairlawn, OH 44333. Donations can be made to St. George Antiochian Orthodox Church, the Serenity Hospice or Veterans Administration.