Calling hours
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Robert L. "Bob" Lynch


1941 - 2019
Robert L. "Bob" Lynch Obituary
Robert "Bob" L. Lynch Robert "Bob" L. Lynch, 78, of Wadsworth formerly of Lodi, died Saturday, August 10, 2019 at Summa Barberton Hospital, with his family by his side. Bob was born July 16, 1941 in Glenville, W.Va. He was raised by his step-father, Lyda Gordon Springston and mother, Freda M. Lynch Heater. He attended Lodi High School. He served in the US Army from 1961- 1962. Bob married Marilyn M. Bowman on January 29, 1966. He worked for Columbia Gas for 27 years, before retiring in 2001. Bob will be deeply missed by his wife; brothers, Larry Springston of N.C., Richard (Linda) Springston of Lodi, and Tom Springston of West Salem. He was preceded in death by his mother and step-father. Friends may call Thursday from 10 to 11 a.m. at Roberts Funeral Home-Hillcrest Chapel, Seville. Funeral services will be Thursday at 11 a.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Randy K'Meyer officiating. Burial will be at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens, where military rites will be held. Online tributes may be made at www.RobertsFuneralHome.com. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude, 5001 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 13, 2019
