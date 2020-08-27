1/1
Robert L. Righter
1939 - 2020
Robert L. Righter, 80, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, August 20, 2020. He was born in Akron on December 11, 1939. Bob was a U.S. Air Force Veteran and retired from Roadway Express as a truck driver after 32 years of service. He was a member of the Teamsters and was a ham radio operator. Preceded in death by his wife, Margarete; daughter, Lorain Long; grandson, Shawn Long and great-grandson, Tripp Strube; Bob is survived by his daughters, Cheryl Strube and Kathryn King; stepchildren, Bobby, Patty and Karen; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sisters, Sue, Betty Ann and Deborah; along with other relatives and friends. Bob's funeral service will be held Saturday, August 29th at 2 p.m. at the Campfield-Hickman-Collier Funeral Home, 566 W. Park Ave., Barberton, with Pastor Mike Prebynski officiating. Visitation 1 p.m. until time of service. Burial will take place at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. Due to current circumstances masks are recommended and social distancing will be observed. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Barberton First Baptist Church, 254 Sixth Street N.W., Barberton, Ohio 44203.





Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
29
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Campfield-Hickman-Collier Funeral Home Inc
AUG
29
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Campfield-Hickman-Collier Funeral Home Inc
Funeral services provided by
Campfield-Hickman-Collier Funeral Home Inc
566 W Park Ave
Barberton, OH 44203
(330) 745-3161
