Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
(330) 784-3334
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
3:30 PM - 4:30 PM
Service
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
4:30 PM
Robert L. Sears Obituary
Robert L. Sears, 70, of Tallmadge went home to be with the Lord after a long battle with cancer on December 20, 2019 with his family by his side. Robert grew up in the Stow, and Munroe Falls areas. Bob loved fishing, hunting, and anything outdoors. Bob had a passion for nature and would spend hours tending to his yard, and flowers. He enjoyed playing his guitar, and singing with his buddies. Bob was known for his strong work ethic but most of all his relationship with God, and the love he had for his grandchildren. Other than his parents, Ernie E. and Margaret (nee See) Sears he was preceded in death by; his brother, Ernest L. Sears. Bob will be greatly missed by his wife of 22 years, Kim (nee Roberts) Sears; daughters, Cheri Sears, and Autumn (Chris) Klimczak; his son, Donald (Ambriel) Sears; grandchildren, Amanda, Hope, Brooklyn, Gracelyn, Christian, Elijah Reed, Elijah Richard Robert; great grandchildren, Nevaeh, Jeremiah, and Jonah; and many family and friends. Memorial contributions can be made to Crossroads Hospice Charitable Foundation, 10810 E. 45th Street, Suite 300, Tulsa, OK 74146 or online at https://crhcf.org/donate/. Family and friends may visit the funeral home Monday, December 23, 2019 from 3:30 PM until 4:30 PM, with a 4:30 PM service to follow.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 22, 2019
