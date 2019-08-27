Home

POWERED BY

Services
Billow Falls Chapel
1907 23rd Street
Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44223
(330) 867-4141
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert L. Smith

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert L. Smith Obituary
Robert L. Smith Robert L. Smith, 80, passed away August 24, 2019. He was born on July 15, 1939 in Cleveland. Robert served our country in the Army National Guard. Robert was a barber and worked in inventory control with Jay Drug and Best Buy. Robert enjoyed dancing, watching sports and spending time with family and friends. Robert was preceded in death by his parents, William and Wanda; siblings, Rosemary, Ronald and Joan. He is survived by daughters, Sheryl Bauknecht and Stacey (Robert) Brinko; six grandchildren; stepchildren, Tha, Seth, Ghee, La, Lee and Nang; 14 step grandchildren; nieces and nephews. Friends will be received Wednesday, August 28 from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Billow's Funeral Home, located at 1907 23rd St., Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44223. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, August 29, at the funeral home with Kevin O'Brien officiating. Entombment will follow at Northlawn Memorial Gardens. To share a memory, send a condolence, light a candle or send flowers, visit the tribute wall at www.billowfuneralhomes.com (Billow FALLS Chapel).
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now