|
|
Robert L. Smith Robert L. Smith, 80, passed away August 24, 2019. He was born on July 15, 1939 in Cleveland. Robert served our country in the Army National Guard. Robert was a barber and worked in inventory control with Jay Drug and Best Buy. Robert enjoyed dancing, watching sports and spending time with family and friends. Robert was preceded in death by his parents, William and Wanda; siblings, Rosemary, Ronald and Joan. He is survived by daughters, Sheryl Bauknecht and Stacey (Robert) Brinko; six grandchildren; stepchildren, Tha, Seth, Ghee, La, Lee and Nang; 14 step grandchildren; nieces and nephews. Friends will be received Wednesday, August 28 from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Billow's Funeral Home, located at 1907 23rd St., Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44223. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, August 29, at the funeral home with Kevin O'Brien officiating. Entombment will follow at Northlawn Memorial Gardens. To share a memory, send a condolence, light a candle or send flowers, visit the tribute wall at www.billowfuneralhomes.com (Billow FALLS Chapel).
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 27, 2019