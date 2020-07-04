On June 24, 2020, Robert L Wenhart, aka "Bob" "Tractor Bob" found peace. Bob overcame Polio as a child and learned to walk again. In his teens, Bob was shot in the legs in a hunting accident, and learned to walk again. While in his early 20's, Bob broke his neck while serving in the Air Force in Libya. Dad was finally taken down by Alzheimer's Disease. Bob grew up in Copley and attended Copley High School. He met his wife Bea in 1963 while she was babysitting for mutual friends and told her he was going to marry her someday. They were married on November 20, 1965. Their son, Robert was born in 1966 and daughter, Barbara followed in 1967. Dad loved racing his stock car at Barberton Speedway as part of the Bob/George Racing Team. When he wasn't racing, he was bowling with Mom in the Saturday Suburban Bowling League. Dad supported his family by working at Medvinsky Salvage, Ohio Bell, Ohio Edison, and finally, with the City Of Akron where he was a heavy equipment mechanic. There was not a tractor, street sweeper, mower, garbage truck or snow plow that Dad couldn't fix. Bob retired from the city after Bea died and became a volunteer for the American Red Cross. Dad quickly became a disaster relief coordinator and went out to help with relief efforts after Hurricanes Katrina, Irma, Super Storm Sandy, Wildfires in California, Flooding in Montana, and here in Akron helping victims of fire. Dad became lonely and met and married his second wife, Sylvia, who also preceded him in death. As Dad's disease progressed he became happier each day. He looked forward to seeing his grand dog Hairy and giggled with childlike innocence when he opened the door. Dad was funny and loved to argue for fun. He also loved to complain about " Stupid people" and had many colorful quotes that we shouldn't print here. Dad was preceded in death by his wives, Bea and Sylvia, and his brother Walter, whom we know he loved because he called several times a day for his phone number. He survived by his sister, Arlene Steinkerchner and brother, John ( Mary Kay) Wenhart. He leaves behind to carry on his memories, Robert L Wenhart, Jr. (Lisa), Barbara (Bill) Berger; granchildren, Tabitha, Robert, Joseph, and George as well as great grandchildren, Miranda and James. He will also be missed by his fur-ever friend, Hairy London and many nieces, nephews, and friends. Calling hours will be on Monday, July 6, 2020 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Hummel Funeral Home in Copley and funeral services will be Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Hummel Funeral Home in Copley with Chaplin Mark Muzzillo officiating. Social distancing and face masks required.