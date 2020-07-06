Robert L. Wolfe, age 71, of Kent, died on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at UH Portage Medical Center. Robert was born September 12, 1948 in Akron, to James and Dorothy (Garner) Wolfe Sr. Bob was a manager for Holland Oil in Kent then Circle K before retirement. He was a member of Rockton Lodge F&AM in Kent. Bob was an avid baseball and basketball fan and love to read. He enjoyed spending time with his family, cookouts and spoiling his grandchildren. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Charlene (Brooke); daughter, Lynda (Chris) Cooper; son, Robert M. Wolfe; grandchildren, Owen Cooper and Ella Gill; and sister, Pennye Hopkins. He was preceded in death by daughter, Beth Ann Wolfe; parents, James and Dorothy (Garner) Wolfe Sr.; brother, James D. Wolfe Jr. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to American Diabetes Association Akron Area Chapter, 4500 Rockside Road, Suite 440, Independence, OH 44131. To share a Memory, Send a Condolence, or Light a Candle, visit the Tribute Wall at www.bisslerandsons.com
. Services in care of Bissler & Sons Funeral Home and Crematory, 628 West Main Street, Kent, OH 44240.