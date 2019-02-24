Robert L. Zangrando



Robert L. Zangrando, 86, died Friday, February 22, 2019 with his wife Lisa by his side at Heritage of Hudson.



Bob was born May 16, 1932 to Silvio and Margaret (Troestler) Zangrando in Albany, N.Y. He attended Brown University and graduated with a Bachelors Degree in History from Union College. He received his Master's Degree and Doctorate in History with a focus on 20th century African-American History and Women's History from the University of Pennsylvania. He was an Assistant Professor of History at Rutgers University, and an Adjunct Professor at Yale University where he also served as the editor of the Yale Press. He was a History Professor at the University of Akron 1971 to 1994.



Bob was a tireless supporter and advocate of Civil Rights for his entire career and was especially honored to be selected by the NAACP for a presentation on at the Library of Congress in honor of the 'First One Hundred Years of the NAACP.' He was the first male recipient of the Feminist of the Year award from the Akron N.O.W.



Bob is survived by his wife, Lisa Pace; children, Lisa (Devon) Van Vechten and Dr. David (Wendy) Zangrando; grandchildren, Yvonne (David) Graham, Diana (Eric) Schultz and Emma Zangrando; great-grandchildren, Luke and Teagan Graham and Lucy and Hank Schultz; sister-in-law, Estelle Mullender; and his former wife, Joanna Schneider Zangrando. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Irma (Comeau) Zangrando; grandson, Keir Zangrando and cousin, John Von Hof.



The family will receive friends TODAY, Sunday, February 24, 2019 from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Anthony Funeral Home Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel, 1990 S. Main St., Akron where a celebration of Bob's life will be held at 3 p.m. Private interment will be Friday, March 1, 2019 at Maplewood Cemetery in Henrietta, NY. Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary