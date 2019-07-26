Home

Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home
547 Canton Road
Akron, OH 44312
(330) 733-6271
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home
547 Canton Road
Akron, OH 44312
Memorial service
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
11:30 AM
Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home
547 Canton Road
Akron, OH 44312
Robert Lapolla


1940 - 2019
Robert Lapolla Obituary
Robert "Bob" Lapolla

Robert "Bob" Lapolla, age 78, passed away on July 22, 2019.

Born in Warren, Ohio, he lived in the Akron area most of his life and served in the U.S. Air Force. Bob retired as a machinist and enjoyed car racing and following the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Preceded in death by his parents, Nicholas and Isabel; son, David; and brother-in-law, Jon Baldwin, Bob is survived by his wife of 39 years, Virginia; children, Laura Walsh (Jim), Steven (Shirley) Lapolla, Tim (Dana) Davis and Kristi Gerrow; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and sisters, Diane Baldwin and Kathleen Walder.

A Memorial service will be held Monday, 11:30 a.m. at Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home, 547 Canton Road (Route 91), Akron (Ellet), Ohio 44312 with Rev. Richard W. Ferris officiating. Friends and family will be received at the funeral home prior to the service Monday, from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Inurnment will take place at Holy Cross Cemetery. Memorials may be made to a .

(Hopkins Lawver, AKRON, 330-733-6271) www.hopkinslawver.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 26, 2019
