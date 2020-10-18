1/1
Robert Lawrence Oldham
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert Lawrence Oldham, 75, passed away unexpectedly on October 14, 2020. He was a graduate of Cuyahoga Falls High School, The University of Akron and The University of Akron School of Law (class of 1971). He played soccer for Akron, where he lettered for three years, and remained a lifelong soccer fan. Robert was an avid reader, researcher, had a love for nature and was very interested in nursing education and his grandchildren's soccer and film work. He really enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his brother, Bill. Robert practiced law in the community for over 45 years with invaluable assistance from his wife Cindy. He was preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Ruth Oldham; brother, Ned Oldham; sister-in-law, Patricia Oldham; and step-son, Brandon Osco; Robert is survived by his loving wife of 31 years, Cynthia; children, Matthew, Josh (Angela), Sally (Luke) Dennis, Carolyn (Michael) Adams; grandchildren, Ryanne, Cole, Hannah, Maggie, Julia, Lucy, Oskar, Brandon and Michaela Adams (who were also his BFFs); siblings, Nancy (Darryl) Seibert, Bill Oldham; and many other family and friends. Visitation Wednesday, October 21 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Newcomer Funeral Home, 131 N. Canton Rd., Akron, OH. Funeral service Thursday, October 22 at 11am. Cremation to take place at a later date.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
21
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Home
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
(330) 784-3334
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Akron Beacon Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 18, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Newcomer Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved