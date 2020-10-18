Robert Lawrence Oldham, 75, passed away unexpectedly on October 14, 2020. He was a graduate of Cuyahoga Falls High School, The University of Akron and The University of Akron School of Law (class of 1971). He played soccer for Akron, where he lettered for three years, and remained a lifelong soccer fan. Robert was an avid reader, researcher, had a love for nature and was very interested in nursing education and his grandchildren's soccer and film work. He really enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his brother, Bill. Robert practiced law in the community for over 45 years with invaluable assistance from his wife Cindy. He was preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Ruth Oldham; brother, Ned Oldham; sister-in-law, Patricia Oldham; and step-son, Brandon Osco; Robert is survived by his loving wife of 31 years, Cynthia; children, Matthew, Josh (Angela), Sally (Luke) Dennis, Carolyn (Michael) Adams; grandchildren, Ryanne, Cole, Hannah, Maggie, Julia, Lucy, Oskar, Brandon and Michaela Adams (who were also his BFFs); siblings, Nancy (Darryl) Seibert, Bill Oldham; and many other family and friends. Visitation Wednesday, October 21 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Newcomer Funeral Home, 131 N. Canton Rd., Akron, OH. Funeral service Thursday, October 22 at 11am. Cremation to take place at a later date.