Anthony Funeral Homes & Crematory, Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel
1990 S Main St
Akron, OH 44301
(330) 724-1281
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
11:30 AM - 1:00 PM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
1:00 PM
Robert Lee Hooks Obituary
On Saturday, November 2, 2019 our brother Robert, age 56, passed away after struggling many years with pulmonary disease. Funeral service will be held Wednesday, 1 p.m. at the Anthony Funeral Home Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel, 1990 S. Main St. Akron, Ohio 44301 where the family will receive friends from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Interment at Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider taking dinner to someone who is housebound, take a walk with someone who is lonely, or be a light where there may only be darkness. Whatever you have done for the least of these, you have done for me. Matthew 25:40. PLEASE SEE ANTHONYFH.COM FOR ENTIRE NOTICE. (Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel, Akron)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 5, 2019
